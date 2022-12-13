Move over Love Island, everyone has a new favourite reality show – The Traitors.
For those who haven’t seen it (firstly, where have you been?!), the BBC series sees a group of contestants heading to a Scottish castle where they collective have to try and find the titular “Traitors” among the cast who are ready to “murder” them all in a race to win a huge cash prize.
On paper, it all sounds a bit like a real-life game of Cluedo, but in reality, it has proved to be addictive, compelling and completely bonkers viewing, and we cannot get enough.
We’re not the only ones either – since launching at the end of November, the show, which is hosted by the brilliant Claudia Winkleman, has barely stopped trending on social media.
Twitter has been awash with hilarious commentary and memes, so here are 38 tweets that sum up the the absolute chaos and savagery of The Traitors...
When you think about the actual ingredients of the show, it sounds pretty mad, but it absolutely works...
The cliffhangers are more brutal than Love Island’s, and that’s saying something...
Claudia’s outfits have become their own meme...
The camp and sinister atmosphere she brings to the show has made her the perfect host, too...
The breakfast scene drama served up perhaps the most chaotic and iconic TV moment of 2022...
The casting of The Traitors is so refreshing that other shows need to take note immediately...
It has introduced us to some proper characters, who we love...
Maddy’s detective work has proved to be hilarious...
And there’ve been plenty of other moments of low-key humour too...
Plus plenty of tears...
Everyone has thoughts about the contestants’ game play
And it’s been giving us all inspiration...
As well as some serious flashbacks...
All other reality TV has now been murdered by The Traitors...
The Traitors airs Tuesday to Thursday at 9pm on BBC One, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.