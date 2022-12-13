The Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Move over Love Island, everyone has a new favourite reality show – The Traitors.

For those who haven’t seen it (firstly, where have you been?!), the BBC series sees a group of contestants heading to a Scottish castle where they collective have to try and find the titular “Traitors” among the cast who are ready to “murder” them all in a race to win a huge cash prize.

On paper, it all sounds a bit like a real-life game of Cluedo, but in reality, it has proved to be addictive, compelling and completely bonkers viewing, and we cannot get enough.

We’re not the only ones either – since launching at the end of November, the show, which is hosted by the brilliant Claudia Winkleman, has barely stopped trending on social media.

Twitter has been awash with hilarious commentary and memes, so here are 38 tweets that sum up the the absolute chaos and savagery of The Traitors...

When you think about the actual ingredients of the show, it sounds pretty mad, but it absolutely works...

I'm a bit obsessed with #TheTraitors

- A Scottish castle

- A load of strangers backstabbing each other

- Camp cloak and mask wearing

- Gothic remixes of pop songs

- Claudia Winkleman looking amazing



It's like a murder-mystery YA novel but on TV and with constant cliff-hangers! — Author H.E.Gibson is on submission (@HEGibson88) December 7, 2022

The Traitors is the best thing the BBC has done in years. Absolute chaos, camp as Christmas, Claudia Winkleman in increasingly massive jumpers. Flawless — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) December 6, 2022

I absolutely love The Traitors. The lies, the deceit, the tears, the murders, the back-stabbing. And of course, @ClaudiaWinkle makes it! Fucking love it. TV Gold. #TheTraitors — Liam Brady (@LBrady15x) December 6, 2022

Me when I started watching The Traitors: what on earth am I watching

Me, three episodes in: WHO IS GETTING MURDERED NEXT I HAVE TO KNOW#TheTraitors — Lynsey James (@LynseyJWrites) November 30, 2022

The cliffhangers are more brutal than Love Island’s, and that’s saying something...

The Traitors pulling that cliffhanger at the end of the episode… I’m sorry but I’m not here for this. I’m not watching ITV. I need a satisfying conclusion to each episode like on Survivor. — C. (@cstsher) December 7, 2022

Honestly don't know how I'm gonna survive the wait for the next episode #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/aRfbkMgP7N — Joseph's House (@JosephStyles11) December 6, 2022

Claudia’s outfits have become their own meme...

The camp and sinister atmosphere she brings to the show has made her the perfect host, too...

The absolute high point of Claudia Winkleman’s career so far is her ability to stay totally straight faced through the brilliant and absurd romp that is The Traitors — Kit Collingwood (@kitterati) December 12, 2022

I honestly cannot imagine ANYBODY who would be a more perfect host of this show than Claudia. #TheTraitors — Nick Walker (@nickw84) December 7, 2022

Watching #Strictly and just wanting Claudia to hurry up and get back to #TheTraitors castle so I can know what the hell is happened with my new family — That Awful Chris Clegg (@chrisdclegg) December 11, 2022

Every show should be hosted by Claudia from a confessional #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/EuhSFSeNz5 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) December 7, 2022

The breakfast scene drama served up perhaps the most chaotic and iconic TV moment of 2022...

If that Breakfast scene does not win a BAFTA then the system is broken cause honestly best 15 mins of TV this year! #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/F60NWOPekF — ❄️ Lewis John Yule 🎄 (@LewisJohnY2) December 6, 2022

THE DRAMA of that breakfast scene #TheTraitors is the best thing on tv this year. pic.twitter.com/J15SAfPCLr — elliot (@elliotts357) December 7, 2022

Me after the first 15 minutes of this episode #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/VAgy2u0X5j — D✨ (@betbinch) December 6, 2022

1. David’s Dead

2. The Traitors Breakfast Meltdown.

The two greatest moments in reality TV history. #TheTraitors — Wilcockin’ around the christmas tree 🎄 (@aaronwilcock91) December 6, 2022

The casting of The Traitors is so refreshing that other shows need to take note immediately...

Just watched 3 hours of #TheTraitors with my housemates and can confirm it’s the best reality show in years. This is what happens when you take away forced romance and have a genuinely diverse cast. — JAMES GOLEY (@jamesgoley) December 1, 2022

It has introduced us to some proper characters, who we love...

Hannah just elevated herself to iconic status #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/hwTODwrIZd — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) December 6, 2022

Cast her in 2:22 A Ghost Story pic.twitter.com/XzXK8eDPST — D✨ (@betbinch) December 7, 2022

Maddy’s detective work has proved to be hilarious...

Going to pitch a crime series where Detective Maddy gets the right culprit every episode but for completely the wrong reasons #thetraitors — James (@jrawson) December 6, 2022

It really will be very funny if the magician's meltdown to protect his girlfriend ends up being the thing that knocks out his girlfriend #TheTraitors — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) December 6, 2022

Maddy coming up with the dumbest theories as to why Wilf is a Traitor #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/NoHfvXkKKu — give them the cubes 🏴 (@yunhomatata_) December 6, 2022

Maddy has been the cause of a few of the arguments in The Traitors and she’s already stumbled into guessing one of the traitors. I’m fearful… pic.twitter.com/DvhsDbcuQh — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) December 7, 2022

BREAKING: Sheridan Smith to play Maddy from The Traitors in Undercover Actress, a three-part ITVX drama about her high-stakes journey on the show. pic.twitter.com/6HApPlZGkd — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) December 8, 2022

And there’ve been plenty of other moments of low-key humour too...

There hasn't been a more devastating moment on TV this year than Ivan gently telling Tom that he's damaged his career as a magician #TheTraitors — D✨ (@betbinch) December 6, 2022

no please, if you're not watching this show #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/vLFn9Yjy6s — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) December 6, 2022

Does @ClaudiaWinkle polo neck jumper have its own social media account yet? #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/brKm5fnYz8 — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) December 7, 2022

OMG Amanda asking Wilfred what’s on the flag of Wales and telling him that’s what he’ll get if he throws her under the bus is possibly one of my top tv moment ever!!! 😍🏴😍🏴😍🏴😍



She better win ❤️ #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/1VpEC7sEhA — Huw (@Huw_Cook) December 8, 2022

Plus plenty of tears...

There’s more tears in The Traitors than judges houses and I absolutely love this show it’s so good @ClaudiaWinkle ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) December 6, 2022

the traitors on bbc is so unhinged i love it why is everyone crying every 2 seconds pic.twitter.com/EevVy0szKZ — grace elisabeth (@gracelisabethx) December 7, 2022

Everyone has thoughts about the contestants’ game play

Contestants on The Traitors: *sign up to a show that is premised on lying to stay in the game*

Also those contestants: I’m so upset that Alex and Tom have lied #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/MPdK9ORjcG — Lauren Morris (@laurenm345) December 6, 2022

If my boyfriend outed our secret relationship and it resulted in me getting voted off I'd 100% leave with the fit BMX rider just saying #thetraitors — James (@jrawson) December 6, 2022

Me if I got asked if I was a traitor #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/AHlQ3AM2M6 — Kev 💥 (@KevinessW) December 9, 2022

“To stand there and lie, I just find it morally morally wrong” Amanda is an absolute Queen 😂 the audacity of this woman 😂 #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/KQHDzkbk9i — Wando (@Wandoful) December 7, 2022

And it’s been giving us all inspiration...

As well as some serious flashbacks...

Anyone else getting proper Raven vibes from #TheTraitors? pic.twitter.com/JyRLkh8C14 — Lew Jefferies (@lewiisjefferies) November 29, 2022

All other reality TV has now been murdered by The Traitors...

The love island fire pit is dead compared to the traitors round table, and the married at first sight dinner parties? Hold Claudius breakfast! #TheTraitors — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) December 6, 2022