Whether you’re looking for festive comedy specials, gripping returning dramas, shiny floor entertainment, insightful documentaries, or you just love sitting down in front of the soaps, there really is something for everyone on TV this Christmas.

The UK’s main broadcasters have now unveiled their full listings for the festive period, meaning we can all finally get down to the serious business of planning which shows to watch – and we’re here to help.

There’s collective family viewing from The Smeds And The Smoos, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, the return of The Masked Singer and Paul O’Grady’s royal episode of For The Love Of Dogs; as well as new shows like Mo Gilligan’s That’s My Jam and Britain Get Singing.

Without further ado, here are the 70 best shows you won’t want to miss....

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 December at 9pm on Channel 4

Vardy vs. Rooney: A Courtroom Drama Channel 4 via PA Media

Wagatha Christie, the celebrity saga of the decade, is turned into a highly-anticipated drama, stemming from Coleen Rooney’s infamous 2019 tweet about fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

Michael Sheen takes the role of Coleen’s formidable barrister, David Sherborne, as the court drama is recreated using real transcripts from the Vardy v Rooney case.

Motherland: The Last Christmas

Friday 23 December at 9.30pm on BBC One

Motherland Natalie SeeryBBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

After a hit third season in 2021, the cult school-gate comedy is back for a Christmas special as it makes the jump from BBC Two to BBC One.

School’s out for the festive season so the mums (and Kevin), are busy prepping for the ultimate in blended Christmas celebrations.

It’s a full house at Julia’s, as she’s invited newly-divorced Kevin along, before Liz turns up when her ex cancels following a massive Christmas Eve bender.

Meanwhile, Amanda is spending Christmas Day with her ex Johnny and his new wife Tamara, and her mother – played by returning guest star Joanna Lumley – jumps at the chance to revel in the awkward atmosphere.

Beside herself with excitement, Anne is also hosting her mammy and all 29 of her cousins, while Meg gets stuck into her plentiful supply of booze – something she regrets when something really shocking happens over the road at Julia’s.

Happy Valley

New Year’s Day at 9pm on BBC One

Happy Valley Matt SquireBBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Sally Wainwright’s award-winning drama returns for its third and final series, starring Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Meanwhile, her grandson, Ryan, is now 16 and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare caught in the middle.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special BBC

Just days after the final of the current series, Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens for an all-star Christmas special.

Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician

Sunday 18 December at 8pm on ITV1

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician Tom DymondITV

This one-off spectacular will bring together the most memorable and greatest magicians from past series of Got Talent as they compete to become the ultimate champion of magic and win a huge £50,000 cash prize.

Stephen Mulhern steps in for Ant and Dec as host, while keeping the seat warm for Simon Cowell will be magician extraordinaire Penn Jillette, alongside BGT regulars Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

His Dark Materials

Sunday 18 December at 7pm and Christmas Eve at 7pm on BBC One

His Dark Materials HBO

The third season of the hit sci-fi series will bring Philip Pullman’s masterpiece to a dramatic conclusion and opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her.

Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe. But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.

Meanwhile, Oxford physicist Mary Malone reaches another parallel world – that of the Mulefa, a strange animal-like species. They tell her of a cataclysmic phenomenon in their world.

If you can’t wait to watch the rest of the series after the first episode, it will all drop as a boxset on BBC iPlayer straight after.

The Great Christmas Bake Off

Christmas Eve at 8.15pm and New Year’s Day at 7.45pm on Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off mark bourdillon

The Great British Bake Off celebrates Christmas alongside Channel 4′s 30th birthday this year, with five famous names from the network’s history entering the tent.

Joining Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are The Big Breakfast’s Gaby Roslin, Time Team’s Sir Tony Robison, Pop World’s Miquita Oliver, The Word’s Terry Christian and Brookside’s Claire Sweeney, each hoping to win the title of Christmas Star Baker.

On New Year’s Day, some familiar faces from Bake Off past – 2021 finalist Chigs, 2020′s Lottie and Manon and 2018′s Antony – will all battle it out over three seasonal challenges to see who will win the first Star Baker crown of 2023.

Ant & Dec’s Christmas Limitless Win

Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV1

Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win Kieron McCarronITV

The unique never-ending money ladder – which is now bigger than ever after a makeover – returns, with celebrity pairs attempting to win TV’s biggest cash prize for charity, while Ant and Dec will be treating the famous contestants to some very unexpected in-studio surprises, with some help from celebrity friends.

That’s My Jam

Saturday 17 December at 9.35pm, Christmas Eve at 9.40pm and New Year’s Eve at 9.10pm on BBC One

That's My Jam Trae PattonMonkey Kingdom/Universal International Studios/Trae Patton

Mo Gilligan hosts TV’s new music game show which sees two new teams of celebrities take on a host of challenges as their singing abilities, performance skills and musical knowledge are tested to the limit in games such as The Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Launch The Mic, The Vinyl Countdown, Disco Charades and Take on Mo.

Who has the rhythm and who will be left with the blues? Let the musical mayhem begin!

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas

Wednesday 21 December at 9pm on Channel 5

Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas Instagram

Travelling north to the snow-capped hills and mountains, Jane spends Christmas at her firelit lodge, nestled in a wintry forest, enjoying the best of the season’s traditions as well as treating viewers to the sights and secrets of the surrounding areas.

Revisiting her Scottish roots, she meets friends old and new, enjoying a warm Highland welcome with whisky-tasting, bauble-making and candlelit carols with children.

If you’re a Jane fan, you’ll also be pleased to hear she is hosting ITV1′s Christmas Eve carol service, which airs from 11.40pm on 24 December.

Alison Hammond In At The Rich End: The Riviera

Friday 23 December at 9pm on ITV1

Alison Hammond In At The Rich End French Riviera ITV

In this one-off special, the beloved This Morning host is on a mission to find out what makes the super-rich tick, sampling eye-watering opulence first hand as she travels across the French Riviera, one of the most expensive places to live on the planet.

Alison is determined to find out what the cost of living is for the people who are never going to be worried about a crisis.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

Christmas Eve 7pm on ITV1

The Prince and Princess of Wales WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service to recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.

The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and beliefs, and will also feature a range of recognisable faces.

Call The Midwife Christmas Special

Christmas Day at 7.55pm on BBC One

Call The Midwife Christmas Special Olly CourtenayBBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtenay

It is December 1967 and with Christmas fast approaching, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash, as the midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises, where they meet a familiar patient.

Fred decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the crash and pitches the idea of a festive talent show.

Elsewhere, Trixie arrives back from Portofino, looking poised and beautiful, much to the delight of Matthew.

Mayflies

Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 December at 9pm on BBC One

Mayflies Jamie SimpsonBBC/© Synchronicity Films

Adapted from Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed novel of the same name, Mayflies is a life-affirming new drama, which is described as a “memorial to youth’s euphoria and to everyday tragedy”.

It follows Jimmy – played by Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston – who ignites a brilliant friendship with Tully based on music, films and the rebel spirit after they finish school in a small Scottish town in 1986.

Three decades on, half a life away, the phone rings. Tully has the worst kind of news, and a request that will test their friendship, love, and loyalty to the limit…

The Masked Singer

New Year’s Day at 6.30pm on ITV1

The Masked Singer Vincent Dolman/ITV

TV’s craziest guessing game is back for a new series, which is once again hosted by Joel Dommett, as panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to name the famous faces hiding behind the masks.

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel

Christmas Day at 6.25pm BBC One

The Wheel Gary MoyesBBC/Hungry Bear/Gary Moyes/Matt Burlem

Gino D’Acampo, Alesha Dixon and Bear Grylls attempt to complete the Wheel to win money for their chosen charities this Christmas.

Trying to help them bank as much cash as possible are celebrity experts Michael Ball, Rosie Jones, William Hanson, Fleur East, Hugh Fearney Whittingstall, AJ Odudu and Bill Bailey.

Miriam’s Very Dickensian Christmas

Tuesday 20 December at 9pm on Channel 4

Miriam’s Very Dickensian Christmas Channel 4

Self-confessed Christmas Scrooge Miriam Margolyes is turning to her love of Charles Dickens, and the festive traditions he introduced through A Christmas Carol, to see if she can rekindle her love for Christmas.

Growing up in a Jewish family, Miriam did celebrate Christmas, but as her dad refused to let them have decorations or a tree, the focus was on the feasting.

Having not marked Christmas in any way for 30 years, Miriam agrees to host her first-ever Christmas party.

Britain Get Singing

Christmas Eve at 8.05pm on ITV1

Britain Get Singing Sofi AdamsITV

This one-off Christmas extravaganza, hosted by Roman Kemp, sees five groups of stars from shows like Love Island, The Chase, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Loose Women each take to the stage in a bid to deliver a show-stopping performance and impress the the Super Panel, which is made up of The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

Supporting ITV’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking, the show will also shine a light on the importance of looking after mental wellbeing, featuring clips in which the stars discuss their own experiences.

The Greatest Snowman

Boxing Day at 7.30pm on Channel 4

The Greatest Snowman Ringler Stefan

The ultimate yuletide snowman building competition returns, as five celebrities take on three increasingly tough snow sculpting challenges.

Competing this time are reality TV legend Gemma Collins, choirmaster Gareth Malone, presenter Melvin Odoom, comedy actor Joe Thomas, and documentary star and DJ Yinka Bokinni.

Hosted by Sue Perkins, the celebs are judged by celebrated British sculptor Taslim Martin alongside Swedish snow artist sisters Sara and Emilie Steele, and last year’s champion Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women

Various times, ITV1

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women ITV

For the third consecutive year, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will be on air for pre-recorded specials on Christmas morning.

In addition, for the first time, This Morning and Loose Women will be on air throughout the Christmas period from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 December, alongside GMB and Lorraine.

The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special

Thursday 22 December at 8pm on BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee James StackBBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Sara Pascoe, Esme Young and Patrick Grant invite Strictly’s Johannes Radebe, EastEnders’ Natalie Cassidy, podcaster Rosie Ramsey and TV personality Penny Lancaster for a festive Sewing Bee Special, in which they take on a pattern for a Christmas apron and turn a sack full of children’s hand me downs into a novelty outfit for a baby.

Finally, they create pop star-inspired fancy dress to ring in the New Year.

Lego Masters Christmas Special

Christmas Eve at 7.20pm on Channel 4

Lego Masters Channel 4

New Lego Masters host Nish Kumar is joined brickmaster Amy from the US series and returning UK judge Matthew Ashton to put three celebrity teams through their paces; Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and Sophie Duker versus Kitchen Disco stars Sophie Ellis-Bextor with her sons Sonny and Kit versus Gogglebox royalty Scarlett Moffatt with her dad Mark and sister Ava.

Only two challenges stand between the teams and the coveted Celebrity Lego Masters at Christmas trophy – but who will win?

The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas

Saturday 17 December at 5pm on Channel 4

The Snowman: The Film That Changed Christmas Channel 4

Four decades on from The Snowman’s first broadcast, this film reveals how Raymond Briggs’ classic book was brought to the screen and became a Christmas staple in over 29 countries.

With exclusive interviews with members of the team who created it, the film explores how The Snowman made an indelible mark on the minds of generations of viewers.

EastEnders

Various times on BBC One

EastEnders Jack BarnesBBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Danger lies ahead for Mick as he prepares to marry a pregnant Janine while fighting his lingering feelings for ex-wife Linda, as the long-running love triangle storyline reaches a thrilling climax that leads to the departures of both Danny Dyer and Charlie Brooks.

Meanwhile, Alfie’s panto provides the perfect backdrop for his elaborate plan to win back Kat from rival Phil, who himself is battling to keep Billy from spending life in prison. DCI Keeble is hellbent on revenge, but Phil’s got a plan – one that’s fraught with deadly risks.

Jay also pulls out all the stops, determined to make what could be Lola’s last Christmas one to remember.

Coronation Street

Various times on ITV1

Coronation Street ITV

With Tyrone back in the family fold, he plans to surprise Fiz with a Christmas Day wedding. But as he gets ready to play out the best surprise ever, Fiz is nowhere to be seen. Will she be found in time for her own wedding or has his romantic gesture spectacularly backfired?

Elsewhere, Daniel plans a romantic proposal for Daisy, but also faces challenges when the ring is stolen during a burglary at the Barlows.

A murderous Stephen plots his next move as he desperately tries to cover his tracks. How long is it before he kils again? And who will his next victim be?

There’s also the arrival of mysterious newcomer Damon, while Max is in danger after further clashes with David, and Summer questions her decision to be a surrogate for Mike and Esther.

Emmerdale

Various times on ITV1

Emmerdale ITV

There’s a new Dingle in the village this Christmas, as Cain comes face to face with his brother Caleb, who visits him in prison. It quickly emerges there’s a complicated history between the siblings, as Cain previously told him that their recently deceased mother Faith died 30 years ago. As Caleb tries to establish why Cain lied to him all those years ago and took away his choice to get to know his family, he’s given a threatening warning. A flashback to 1991 then unravels the story behind Caleb and Cain…

Liam has his own Vicar Of Dibley moment as he’s faced with eating multiple Christmas dinners, and later shares a charged moment with Bernice, which ends in a kiss. She is also dealing with her own problems as her menopause symptoms persist, but she sets about launching a new project.

Meanwhile, there’s good cheer all around at the Andersons’ as Ethan sets up a street party, although he is soon involved in a confrontation with Greg after he review bombs Marcus’ business.

Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs – A Royal Special

Monday 19 December at 9pm on ITV1

Paul O'Grady For The Love Of Dogs ITV

Paul O’Grady is back at Battersea, where he has enlisted the help of their most distinguished supporter Her Majesty, The Queen Consort.

This festive For The Love Of Dogs special sees the pair teaching a blind dog how to find his way in the world, as well as bathing and comforting dogs that have been found abandoned on the streets.

After that, Paul will be bringing a host of dogs to a garden party hosted by Her Majesty at Clarence House in the hope of finding them their forever homes in time for Christmas.

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Monday 19 December at 8pm on BBC One

Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas BBC/Rumpus Media Limited

Dame Mary Berry shares her ultimate Christmas feast, packed with tips to plan and get ahead for the big day with her tried and tested recipes, including Stilton and sage mini scone canapés, lemon and herb roast turkey and a boozy Christmas pudding.

She’ll also be joined by friends Angela Hartnett, Monica Galetti and Rylan Clark, who’ll each share festive recipes of their own.

The Voice Kids

Boxing Day and Tuesday 27 December at 8.30pm and Wednesday 28 December at 8pm at ITV1

The Voice Kids Rachel JosephITV

Pop legend Ronan Keating joins will.iam, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones as The Voice launches its next search to find Britain’s youngest singing talent.

Those between the ages of seven and 14 will perform in the hope of turning both heads and chairs in their bid to become The Voice Kids champion 2022.

The Smeds And The Smoos

Christmas Day at 2.30pm on BBC One

The Smeds And The Smoos -BBC/Magic Light Pictures

Based on the best-selling picture book by creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, this animated intergalactic adventure tells the story of the red Smeds and the blue Smoos, who must learn to overcome their differences and work together to find young Janet and Bill, who eloped to escape their families’ long standing rivalries.

The cast stars Adjoa Andoh as Grandmother Smoo, Bill Bailey as Grandfather Smed, Rob Brydon as Uncle Smoo, Daniel Ezra as Bill, Sally Hawkins as Narrator, Ashna Rabheru as Janet, and Meera Syal as Aunt Smed.

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm on BBC One

Sam Ryder Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Eurovision legend Sam Ryder is joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on a spectacular New Year Eve party as we build up to midnight.

Performing hits which span the decades, Sam and his all-star guests rock into the New Year, with the party continuing after the New Year fireworks.

The Graham Norton Show New Year’s Eve Special

New Year’s Eve at 10.25pm BBC One

The Graham Norton Show Christopher BainesBBC/So Television/Christopher Baines

Together on Graham’s Hogmanay sofa will be Oscar-winning Olivia Colman, and Bafta rising star Micheal Ward, writer and comedy great Hugh Laurie, comic Romesh Ranganthan, England Lioness captain Leah Williamson, and the stars of Cabaret, Callum Scott-Howells and Madeline Brewer, who chat and perform Willkommen and Don’t Tell Mama from the hit West End revival.

Lighting Up Christmas

Sunday 18 December at 6pm on Channel 4

Lighting Up Christmas True North Productions

Viewers are taken on a magical tour around Britain to meet the elves who are pulling out all the stops to create a picture-perfect Christmas at John Lewis, Kew Gardens, Longleat Safari Park and Blackpool.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Christmas Eve at 4.55pm on BBC One

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse BBC/NoneMore Productions

This hand-drawn traditionally-animated film is a heart-warming story of kindness, friendship and courage based on Charlie Mackesy’s popular children’s book, which follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse travelling together in the boy’s search for home.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow

Sunday 18 December at 7pm on ITV1

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow Scott KershawITV

There’s a celebrity Christmas special of Child’s Play – the guessing game for grown-ups – as comedian Judi Love, actor Joe Swash, former England footballer David James, and Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon all try to decipher what words are being described by kids in a bid to win an epic £20,000 jackpot for charity.

The Big Eurovision Party

New Year’s Day 12.40am

Rylan Clark BBC/Ray Burmiston

As the excitement continues to build for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the BBC will be bringing audiences a special celebration concert this New Year’s Eve to kick the year of Eurovision in the UK off in style.

To get the party started, one-off concert sees some of the biggest stars in the recent history of the Contest take to the stage to perform their best known bangers and ballads. Eurovision legend Edsilia Rombley is on presenting duties with the UK’s very own Rylan Clark taking viewers back stage to chat with the stars.

Acts performing include 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra, Subwoolfer, Greece’s 2021 entry Stefania, TIX and the UK’s Sam Ryder.

MasterChef Christmas Specials

Friday 23 December at 8pm and Friday 30 December at 9pm on BBC One

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off & Festive Extravaganza ProductionBBC/Shine TV

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back once again for both a Christmas Cook-Off and Festive Extravaganza special, inviting eight of the most memorable celebrities from past series back into the MasterChef kitchen.

Happy Mondays legend Bez, Athletics World Champion Iwan Thomas, pop star Josh Cuthbert and opera singer Lesley Garrett, compete to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Champion 2022, while dancer AJ Pritchard, actor Chizzy Akudolu, Drag Race UK’s Kitty Scott-Claus and reality star Megan McKenna go all out to be crowned Celebrity MasterChef Festive Champion 2022.

The Last Leg Christmas Bash

Fri 23 December at 10pm on Channel 4

The Last Leg Christmas Special Channel 4

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker get into the Christmas spirit in a way only they could as they’re joined in the studio by comedian James Acaster, TV presenter AJ Odudu and stars from The Great British Bake Off.

The Last Leg Of The Year also returns to see 2022 out in sarcastic style on New Year’s Eve at 9pm, where Rylan Clark, Sue Perkins, Ellie Simmonds, Tom Davis, Desiree Burch, Baroness Warsi and Mike Wozniak look back at the highs and lows of the past year.

Blankety Blank Christmas Special

Christmas Eve at 8pm BBC One

Blankety Blank BBC/Thames/Matt Frost

Joining the panel for a fun and festive Christmas special are TV presenters Alison Hammond and Jonathan Ross, comedians Alex Horne and Guz Khan, and actresses Dame Joanna Lumley and Joanna Page, as they fill in the missing blanks to help some very lucky contestants win some amazing prizes.

The Festive Pottery Throwdown

Wednesday 28 December at 7.45pm on Channel 4

The Festive Pottery Throwdown Mark Bourdillon

The battle of the clay returns with James Fleet, Jenny Eclair, Jamie Laing and Sunetra Sarker rolling up their sleeves, as they attempt to become champion of the very first Great Festive Pottery Throw Down.

Inside M&S At Christmas

Wednesday 21 December at 9pm on ITV1

A Marks and Spencer store Charlotte Ball via PA Wire/PA Images

For 137 years, M&S has been at the heart of British Christmas and now, for the first time ever, the store has granted cameras full access to go behind the scenes, with colleagues and suppliers at every level, from the farm to the factory and the shop floor as the all-important and crucial Christmas countdown begins.

We’ll meet game-changing product developers, passionate store colleagues, key suppliers and, of course, some happy customers, all working together to create what M&S hopes will be its most magical Christmas yet.

Stonehouse

Monday 2, Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 January at 9pm on ITV1

Stonehouse ITV

Inspired by the extraordinary true story, this new drama stars Matthew Macfadyen as the ambitious British politician John Stonehouse who, in 1974, hatched an outlandish plan to disappear.

During the height of his success as an MP, Stonehouse trades state secrets with a Czech spymaster in exchange for money. But when questions about his finances later surfaces, he plans to escape his circumstances with a plan involving a dead constituent and forged passports.

London Zoo At Christmas

Friday 23 December at 8pm on Channel 4

Handout photo issued by ZSL London Zoo London Zoo via PA Media

Go behind the scenes at London Zoo as they prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, showing how keepers and other staff make the holiday magic happen.

From complicated animal moves and meeting the zoo’s newest and youngest additions, to medical check-ups and transforming the zoo into a magical winter wonderland, cameras are on hand to capture some truly unique moments.

Lost Voice Guy’s Christmas Comedy Club

Christmas Eve at 10.40pm on ITV1

Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy ITV

Following the success of last year’s festive special, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) returns as host to some very funny special guests, including ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, comedians Josie Long and Dara O’Briain and freestyle rapper and comedian Abandoman.

The Royal Variety Performance

Tuesday 20 December at 8pm on ITV1

The Royal Variety Performance ITV

Lee Mack is to host The Royal Variety Performance 2022 from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone, accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of Sing in honour of the Queen, while also on the bill are Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sam Ryder, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret, Rita Wilson and Gregory Porter, magicians The Ehrlich Brothers, soprano Fatma Said and Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake, plus many more.

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special

Friday 23 December at 9pm on Channel 4

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special Channel 4

Jimmy Carr hosts a special Christmas edition of Countdown, where Jon Richardson and Jack Dee take on Lee Mack and Rose Matafeo in the classic words and numbers quiz.

They’re joined by guests Stevie Martin and Joe Wilkinson, as well as regulars Susie Dent and Rachel Riley.

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Christmas Day at 10.25pm and New Year’s Day at 10pm on BBC One

Mrs Brown's Boys BBC / Alan Peebles

Love it or loathe it, the Marmite sitcom is back for two new festive specials, the first of which sees Cathy’s creepy boyfriend initiated into the family as Agnes gets a festive fright while looking after his spooky twins.

In the New Year special, Buster and Dermot are convinced Cathy’s boyfriend is a vampire, while Agnes awaits the valuation of an “antique” vase that’s been in the family for generations.

Doc Martin Christmas Special

Christmas Day at 9pm on ITV1

Doc Martin ITV

Martin Clunes returns to play the nation’s favourite grumpy medic one last time in a one-off special, which follows the events of the final, 10th series in the autumn.

A behind-the-scenes documentary following the filming of the last series will also air on Thursday 29 December at 8.30pm on ITV1.

The Cleaner Christmas Special

Friday 23 December at 9pm on BBC One

The Cleaner Ricky DarkoBBC/Studio Hamburg/Ricky Darko

It’s Christmas Day and Wicky is looking forward to winning Weasel’s Christmas raffle: first prize, an actual horse.

All that stands in his way is a blood-soaked crime scene in an ice cream parlour, and a regular customer who isn’t going to let a little thing like a murder stop him from getting the perfect peach melba ice-cream.

Ghosts Christmas Special

Christmas Day at 7.25pm on BBC One

Ghosts Guido MandozziBBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

The Ghosts, touched by Alison’s thoughtful generosity, are inspired to give her a special Christmas present in return – but with Alison due back in a matter of hours, can they pull off their ambitious plan in time?

Mike’s loaded Tupperware comes in handy when their journey hits a bump in the road, forcing them to reassess their Christmas day plans. And Kitty gets her moment in the spotlight thanks to a much-needed pep talk from a surprising source.

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Wednesday 28 December at 10pm on Channel 4

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan Channel 4

Jason Manford, Sophie Willen, Samson Kayo, Marvin Humes, Dani Dyer and Danny Dyer join host Mo Gilligan for some festive chat and fun.

There’ll be hilarious sketches, iconic Christmas Nursery Grimes and the return of Reply Or Deny.

Top Of The Pops: Review Of 2022

Christmas Eve at 10.40pm on BBC Two

Clara Amfo Suzan Moore via PA Wire/PA Images

Top Of The Pops moves out of its traditional Christmas Day slot on BBC One to BBC Two, where it returns for a one-off special hosted by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders as they look back over the last 12 months in pop with a selection of pre-recorded performances from the biggest artists.

Question Of Sport

Thursday 22 December at 6.30pm on BBC One

Question of Sport James StackBBC/James Stack

Joining host Paddy McGuinness and regular team captains Sam Quek and Ugo Monye are Strictly Come Dancing’s Kai Widdrington, Love Island star Chris Hughes, England goalkeeper David James and Britain’s most successful Paralympian Sarah Storey.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year

Boxing Day at 9pm on Channel 4

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year Channel 4

What was Harry Styles accused of doing to Chris Pine? Why was everyone singing about a chippy? What nickname was given to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations? And who told us they like to wiggle wiggle?

All these big fat questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 and question master Jimmy Carr is joined by Stephen Merchant, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade, Maisie Adam, Jonathan Ross and Rose Matafeo, as they battle it out to see who knows the most about the year that was.

Death In Paradise

Boxing Day at 9pm on BBC One

Death In Paradise BBC

We take another trip to the sun-soaked fictional island of Saint Marie for another Christmas special, as fans find out how the Commissioner will deal with the bombshell that landed in the series 11 finale.

This feature-length episode will see the return of its much-loved crime-solving stars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder as they attempt to work out a Christmas cracker of a case.

Taskmasker’s New Year Treat

New Year’s Day at 10pm on Channel 4

Taskmaster Channel 4

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Carol Vorderman, Greg James, Sir Mo Farah and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (AKA Self Esteem) compete to impress the Taskmaster and win his eyebrows (in trophy form). Be prepared for dots, messages and carp pellets.

Five Star Christmas Inside the Corinthia

Monday 19 December at 8pm on Channel 4

Five Star Christmas Inside the Corinthia Channel 4

This sumptuous Christmas 2022 special gains exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to one of the UK’s most exclusive hotels, Corinthia London, following its team as they prepare for the busiest and most lucrative season in their calendar.

In the fiercely competitive world of five-star hotels, the pressure is on to ensure guests are given the very best Christmas experience possible.

Two Doors Down Christmas Special

Friday 23 December at 10pm on BBC One

Two Doors Down Robert Pereira HindBBC Studios/Robert Pereira Hind

As the snow begins to fall, Christine surprises the neighbours with some uncharacteristic festive generosity.

Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special

Friday 23 December at 5.15pm on BBC One

Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special Jonathon HarwoodBBC/Remarkable Television/Jonathon Harwood

Richard Osman returns to join Alexander Armstrong for a special festive edition of the general knowledge quiz in which four teams try to come up with the answers that no-one else could think of.

The Chase Christmas Specials

Christmas Day at 5pm and Boxing Day at 6pm on ITV1

The Chase ITV

First up, hoping to beat the Chasers and win thousands of pounds for their chosen charities in an Alice In Wonderland spectacular are Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Danny O’Carroll, TV medic Dr Zoe Williams, Coronation Street’s Sair Khan and singer Charlotte Church.

Then, on Boxing Day, actor Vicki Michelle, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and five-time Olympic Champion Sir Bradley Wiggins go up against the Chasers.

Sports Personality Of The Year

Wednesday 21 December at 8pm on BBC One

BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2022 BBC / Paul Cooper

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will look back at the year’s biggest triumphs, with the evening being rounded off as the public-voted Sports Personality of the Year 2022 is crowned.

The 69th ceremony will champion those in the world of elite sport, as well as the unsung heroes in local communities who do inspiring work at grassroots level.

Frankie Boyle’s 2022 New World Order

Tuesday 27 December at 10pm on BBC Two

Frankie Boyle's New World Order Graeme HunterBBC/Zeppotron/Graeme Hunter

Frankie will dissect the unsettling year that was 2022 with satirical stand-up, review and discussion – all in an attempt to make sense of the last 12 months.

Jonathan Ross’ New Year Comedy Special

New Year’s Eve at 10.35pm on ITV1

Jonathan Ross Brian Ritchie/ITV

Jonathan Ross sends off 2022 with a star-studded evening of stand-up comedy.

The Repair Shop

Boxing Day at 8pm on BBC One

The Repair Shop Christmas Special Sarah WealBBC/Ricochet Ltd/Sarah Weal

It’s holiday season at The Repair Shop, where the dedicated team of craftspeople are ready to lovingly restore some treasured Christmas keepsakes.

Inside No. 9

Wednesday 21 December at 9pm on BBC Two

Inside No. 9 James StackBBC/James Stack

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are joined by guest stars Shobna Gulati and Simon Callow for a special festive film from their award-winning anthology series, which is a disturbingly spooky Christmas story set in a mysterious church.

Live at the Apollo Christmas Special

Monday 19 December at 9.45pm on BBC Two

Live at The Apollo Christmas Special Ellis O'BrienBBC/Open Mike/Ellis O'Brien

In this special festive edition of the award-winning Live At The Apollo, Rosie Jones is your host as she introduces Eshaan Akbar and Cally Beaton to the Stage.

Prince Andrew The Musical

Thursday 29 December at 9pm

Pictured: (L-R) Emma Sidi as Emily Maitlis, Munya Chawawa as Prince Charles, Kieran Hodgson as Prince Andrew and Jenny Bede as Sarah Ferguson. Channel 4

Featuring a cast of comic talent, including Kieran Hodgson, Munya Chawawa, Jenny Bede, Harry Enfield, Joe Wilkinson and Baga Chipz, this satirical biopic charts the rise and fall of Prince Andrew.

With seven hilarious original musical numbers and revealing archive footage, the disgraced Duke of York’s spectacular downfall gets a West End-style treatment, as Andrew goes from 80s war hero to present-day royal outcast amid damaging allegations and an ill-advised TV interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC.

The John Bishop End Of Year Show

Thursday 29 December at 9.35pm on ITV1

The John Bishop Show ITV

The comic takes an irreverent look back at 2022, with the help of Sir Ian McKellen, the Lionesses’ Beth Mead and some other special guests.

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash

New Year’s Eve at 8.30pm on ITV1

The National Lottery's New Year's Eve Big Bash Jeff Spicer/ITV

Hosted by Jason Manford and Alesha Dixon, the spectacular show sees unique performances and one-off collaborations from the likes of Tom Grennan, Adam Lambert, Joel Corry, RAYE, Katherine Jenkins OBE, Cirque du Soleil plus many more.

The show will also take a closer look at the popular culture highlights, key sporting moments and worldwide events that have impacted the UK throughout the year.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

New Year’s Eve at 11.30pm on BBC Two

Jools Holland Michael LeckieBBC / Michael Leckie