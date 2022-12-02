George Webster is joining the Strictly Christmas special BBC

Strictly Come Dancing has announced CBeebies host George Webster as the sixth and final celebrity set for this year’s Christmas special.

The 22-year-old presenter and actor will take to the dancefloor with professional dancer Amy Dowden on the Christmas Day episode of the BBC ballroom show.

The news was revealed on Friday’s edition of Strictly companion show It Takes Two.

Speaking of joining the line-up, George said in a statement: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special! To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer.

“I’m looking forward to being Strictlyfied. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dancefloor.”

Last month, George won a Bafta Children & Young People award for Best Presenter for his work on CBeebies.

He made history when he joined the BBC’s pre-school channel in 2021, being the first presenter on CBeebies with Down Syndrome.

George was also included in the top 20 in the Radio Times 100 list for creating change in entertainment and is in the Shaw Trust disability 100 power list.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli would be returning to the ballroom for the Christmas special, where he’ll be performing a festive number.