Rosie Ramsey

Strictly Come Dancing has started to unveil the stars taking part in this year’s Christmas special, which this year will see a whole new set of celebrities taking to the floor instead of former contestants.

Podcaster Rosie Ramsey has been officially announced as the first celeb for the BBC ballroom show’s annual festive special, following in the footsteps of her husband, comedian Chris Ramsey, who took part in the 2019 series.

It has also been confirmed that Rosie will be paired with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Rosie, who hosts the Shagged. Married. Annoyed podcast and the BBC’s The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show with husband Chris, said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself!

“I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Welcome fab-yule-lous presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey to #Strictly

Five more celebrities are set to be announced for the Strictly Christmas special, which will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

It is a departure from the more recent Christmas specials, which have seen former contestants from the show return to the ballroom to compete to become festive champion.