Darcey Bussell Admits Strictly Judging Role Was 'Really Hard': 'Producers Didn’t Want Me To Be The Ballet Dancer'

Darcey Bussell BBC Pictures

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell has admitted she found being a judge on the show “really hard”, claiming producers didn’t want her to “be the ballet dancer”.

The prima ballerina announced her exit from the BBC ballroom show after eight years back in April 2019, insisting she was leaving on good terms and not because of “any upset or disagreement”.

Advertisement

While she has remained largely tight-lipped about Strictly since – even dodging questions about it during an interview on Good Morning Britain – Darcey has now opened up about her stint on the panel.

Speaking earlier this year on the Royal Academy of Dance podcast, Darcey said: “It was really hard because the producers on the show didn’t want me to be the ballet dancer and I was like ‘Well, sadly I am, and I think you chose me because I am the ballet dancer.’

“But they were convinced that the public were going to take that on board, but there you go, the public did take it on board and were happy to have me as a judge.

“I was always going to play myself, there was no question in it. However much I was convinced that to look like and be like the ballet dancer wasn’t the right thing. I was, like, ‘Well, sorry, you’re taking me as it is, this is how I look and this is how I’ll act.’”

Advertisement

Darcey continued: “It wasn’t the easiest thing for me, because I wanted to still be the dancer on that dance floor, on that stage.

“So to be a judge full-time like that was hard. Knowing that it’s live and having the ability to be quick and responsive was hard as well, because I like to think and take my time and give value.”

HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson from Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood attend the red carpet launch for Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Announcing her exit at the time, Darcey said in a statement: “It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

Advertisement

“I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.