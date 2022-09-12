Motsi Mabuse Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has admitted she and her co-stars aren’t exactly the best of pals away from the show.

Motsi has been part of the Strictly family since 2019, when she took over from Darcey Bussell as a member of the panel.

Advertisement

She is currently gearing up for the show’s landmark 20th season, which will be her fourth as a judge, and admitted in an interview with The Telegraph published over the weekend that her relationship with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke was strictly “professional.”

Asked if they ever hang out away from the show, Motsi said: “None of that. There are some moments where you write ‘happy birthday’ or something like that.”

Comparing Strictly to its German counterpart Let’s Dance, on which she’s also a judge, she explained: “In Germany, we’ve had the same judges for 10 years and there’s a basis of friendship. In the UK, it’s different.”

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke pictured during last year's launch Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Advertisement

She added that because of the show’s primetime slot, there is “so much pressure” on the judges, which means “you get in, you do the job and everybody just wants to go home”.

Later in the interview, she admitted that she will miss Bruno Tonioli, who has been absent from the past two seasons of Strictly due to travel issues, and will not be returning in 2022.

“He was an extrovert and I’m an extrovert, so I feel like we were balanced,” Motsi said. “I was not the only one around that can freak out. Now I’m just like, ‘Hello? Hellooo?’.”

Motsi judged alongside Bruno Tonioli during her first year with the show Guy Levy/BBC via Press Association Images

It was recently announced that Strictly would be launching its new series on Saturday night on BBC One.

Advertisement

However, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the BBC has made a number of changes to its usual schedule, leading many fans to suspect the series opener would be postponed. The BBC is yet to comment on this.