Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared which one of this year’s celebrity contestants is already standing out to him.

Craig is gearing up for his 20th year on the Strictly panel, with filming on the upcoming launch show set to get underway next week.

During an appearance on Tuesday evening’s edition of The One Show, presenter Alex Scott said to Craig: “The line-up has been revealed, we have this conversation every year Craig, and here we go again…”

“Oh, who’s going to win?” he interrupted, with Alex then asking: “Who’s your money on?”

Because he’s still to see any of the 15 celebrities dancing, Craig insisted he was reluctant to choose a potential winner, but revealed there was one contestant he already had his eye on.

He explained: “I’m looking forward to seeing Will [Mellor], I’ve got to say. I think he’s got a real charm about him and I think he’ll be able to bring that onto the dance floor.”

Of the line-up itself, Craig added: “I just love the plethora of characters in here because they’re all so different and I think that’s what great about it.”

