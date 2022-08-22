The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing fans have spent their morning in full brainstorming mode following the announcement the show is introducing a new themed week into the mix this year.

The long-running dance show returns for its landmark 20th series next month, which coincides with the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

In honour of this, it was revealed on Monday morning that the upcoming series of Strictly will feature a special episode, with the celebrities each dancing a routine to an iconic BBC theme tune or performing a number inspired by “one of the BBC’s most-loved services”.

It didn’t take long for fans to start weighing in with their own suggestions on Twitter, with ideas ranging from the sensible…

Someone please dance to a medley of all the @BBCCasualty theme tunes over the years! https://t.co/HpsX5VQCsQ — Charlotte Taylor (@xcharlelizabeth) August 22, 2022

tony adams has to dance to the motd theme, it’s an absolute tune! https://t.co/hIHbaOO99j — cat ✨ (@scottslionesses) August 22, 2022

james bye better still be in & dancing to “anyone can fall in love” with a market stall theme thing especially since martin can be linked to angie/anita https://t.co/THNwJF7K4K — ames (@stephbeqtriz) August 22, 2022

And now, with a stirring Argentine Tango to the theme from Casualty.... https://t.co/MUGN2tBitx — jill sleight ✒️ (@sleightsofheart) August 22, 2022

Million to one on somebody does a quickstep to The Archers https://t.co/W5YDTqPL8C — Andy G (@BornAgainBantam) August 22, 2022

Charleston to ONE Show theme tune. Tango to Line of Duty background music. — L. (@jones_1_L) August 22, 2022

Can’t wait to see Tony Adams dancing to the Only Fools and Horses theme song https://t.co/gOJhOwc6p1 — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) August 22, 2022

Could be ronnie hazelhurst's Kate Bush / stranger things moment https://t.co/x4QLSxHcCr — Busfare for the Common Man (@markalexpreston) August 22, 2022

Give us a big dramatic Argentine Tango to the Holby theme! https://t.co/ILLUWQanZX — Leevs x 🌻 (@HelloItsLevi) August 22, 2022

DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE https://t.co/icOmrzrAtn — mitchie 💫 watching torchwood s2 (@imsureimissyou) August 22, 2022

"And now, dancing to the theme from Keeping Up Appearances, please welcome..." https://t.co/RPPqXP479l — Joe Ross Williams (@joerosswilliams) August 22, 2022

petition for homes under the hammer salsa or the jive dance https://t.co/GZbcIb9AhT — Kalpesh (@kalpeshrana) August 22, 2022

OK so there needs to be a quiz medley, Only Connect and University Challenge as performative dance https://t.co/q98d3qJ6rX — Adrian Bradley (@adebradley) August 22, 2022

unless someone is gonna jam to the wheel tune, i don't want it https://t.co/pcKX0DLFx6 — kris 💙💛 (@ultimatesugg) August 22, 2022

Eldorado! 30 years ago...now's your time https://t.co/MVnpdtl0yH — Manny (@manusj) August 22, 2022

somebody is going to make a video package about how much "dragons den" means to them. https://t.co/TsggUn0Ujz — Jordan Hass (@jordha) August 22, 2022

Fleur East to fo a quick freestyle before dancing to the Tracey Beaker theme tune. Manifesting it!! https://t.co/qAJiZlGKEQ — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) August 22, 2022

…to the decidedly-less-sensible…

I'd pick The Antiques Roadshow, the theme tune slaps and the dance would be me smashing bodily into a bunch of priceless heirlooms https://t.co/DzXUC6GbhD — Michael Lee Richardson is away for a bit 🦡 (@HRFMichael) August 22, 2022

Lucky enough to have seen a preview of this and the dance to the @BBCParliament mournful oboe theme is incredible. There won’t be a dry eye in the house https://t.co/yVifuzxTcY — Alex Partridge (@alexpartridge87) August 22, 2022

Waltz to Button Moon or go home. https://t.co/ipVM36ZRdx — Ben_Yates (@Ben_Yates) August 22, 2022

someone has to do the wombles theme https://t.co/YtWlEwvYJw — izzy 🏳️‍🌈 (@holbyxedits) August 22, 2022

If we don't get a Teletubby Jive I will riot https://t.co/nKxzBUvMv3 — T (@b0botheclown) August 22, 2022

I would choose the BBC World Service Countdown sting. Or Fleabag You? https://t.co/J4k35RCUbT — Brianna Parkins (@parkinsbrea) August 22, 2022

Excited for Kym Marsh to do the Vienesse Waltz dressed as the Vicar of Dibley https://t.co/8jsrF9tbB8 — Andrew (@andt_gk) August 22, 2022

Fleur East dancing to the theme tune from Brum https://t.co/O9Fj8QIWZD — Paul Broughall 🏳️‍⚧️ (@PaulieBroughall) August 22, 2022

“in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services." Fingers crossed for a shipping forecast themed dance 🤞 — Katherine Wade (@katherinee_wade) August 22, 2022

If services are included does that mean one could do a BBC Bitesize dance — Josh Harris (@joshuaharris34) August 22, 2022

Jiving to Hi-de-Hi is too easy so I hope to see a soulful waltz to the Allo Allo theme. https://t.co/jzZhDphuNq — Anna Carey (@urchinette) August 22, 2022

You'd be absolutely raging if you got Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em. https://t.co/F0xx0Qhkuj — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) August 22, 2022

If it ain’t this I don’t want it https://t.co/gRUXIQHSZt pic.twitter.com/SX1ce1i4p7 — No name, just vibes ✨ (@_chaiandvibes) August 22, 2022

As well as BBC 100 Week, Strictly fans can look forward to the return of the usual themed specials Movies Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.

It’s also been confirmed that Blackpool Week, which sees the couples performing routines live in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will be back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Strictly was planning to film one live show at Buckingham Palace to pay homage to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, though this is yet to be confirmed officially by the BBC.