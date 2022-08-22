Strictly Come Dancing fans have spent their morning in full brainstorming mode following the announcement the show is introducing a new themed week into the mix this year.
The long-running dance show returns for its landmark 20th series next month, which coincides with the BBC’s centenary celebrations.
In honour of this, it was revealed on Monday morning that the upcoming series of Strictly will feature a special episode, with the celebrities each dancing a routine to an iconic BBC theme tune or performing a number inspired by “one of the BBC’s most-loved services”.
It didn’t take long for fans to start weighing in with their own suggestions on Twitter, with ideas ranging from the sensible…
…to the decidedly-less-sensible…
As well as BBC 100 Week, Strictly fans can look forward to the return of the usual themed specials Movies Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.
It’s also been confirmed that Blackpool Week, which sees the couples performing routines live in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will be back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Strictly was planning to film one live show at Buckingham Palace to pay homage to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, though this is yet to be confirmed officially by the BBC.
All 15 of the celebrities taking part in the new series of Strictly have now been confirmed, including 80s chart-topper Matt Goss, former X Factor finalist Fleur East, Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, football legend Tony Adams and daytime star Kym Marsh.
Check out the full line-up here.