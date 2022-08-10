Tony Adams Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images

Tony Adams has become the eleventh contestant to be confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The football legend said on Wednesday afternoon: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the lure of the sequins and the call of the Salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner – god help her! – and start the dancing.”

Tony’s career in football spanned 22 years, during which time he captained both Arsenal and the England national team.

After retiring from playing, he branched out into coaching and management, and was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours in 1999.

