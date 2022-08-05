Richie Anderson Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

The BBC radio personality made the announcement on Friday’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show, on which he appears alongside host Zoe Ball.

Richie will also be part of the show’s second all-male partnership, following John Whaite and Johannes Radebe last year.

“This is a dream come true!” he said in a statement. “I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Richie joins actor Will Mellor and former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh on the line-up for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly.

More stars will be officially announced for the show in the coming days.

Other stars rumoured include TV chef Gino D’Acampo, Olympic diver Tom Daley, rugby star Mike Tindall, and Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern.