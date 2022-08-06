Jayde Adams performing in 2017 Jane Hobson/Shutterstock

Stand-up comedian Jayde Adams has become the fifth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Jayde, a long-time Strictly fan, said on Saturday: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.”

She continued: “I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this. Holding this in has been torture for me!”

The Bristol-born comic began her stand-up career in 2011, and in 2019 made a splash with her award-winning Edinburgh show The Ballad Of Kylie Jenner’s Old Face, the recorded special for which was long-listed for an Emmy.

As well as fronting Channel 4′s Snackmasters and Crazy Delicious, Jayde has also acted in shows like Good Omens and Alma’s Not Normal, as well as the upcoming Take That film Greatest Days.

This year’s Strictly announcements began earlier this week, when Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were first revealed to be taking part.