Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams has become the fourth celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

On Friday’s edition of the ITV lunchtime show, the presenter revealed she would be following in the footsteps of co-stars including Ruth Langsford, Judi Love and Sunetra Sarker by taking part on the BBC ballroom competition.

She said in a statement: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

As well as her role on Loose Women – which she has hosted on-and-off since the show’s inception in 1999 – Kaye also presents the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland.

Ready to cut loose on the #Strictly dance floor. It's broadcaster and journalist Kaye Adams! 💃🏻



More stars will be officially announced for the show in the coming days.

Other stars rumoured include TV chef Gino D’Acampo, Olympic diver Tom Daley, rugby star Mike Tindall, and Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern.