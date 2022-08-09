Comedian Ellie Taylor has become the ninth celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The actor and comic will be among the stars taking to the dancefloor when the BBC ballroom competition returns next month.
“Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022,” Ellie said in a statement.
“I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan.
“At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on.”
Ellie has been a regular on the likes of Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live at the Apollo, and once fronted Snog, Marry, Avoid for BBC Three.
More recently, she became a co-host of Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down and stars in Apple TV’s Ted Lasso.
Ellie is the second stand-up comic on this year’s Strictly, joining the previously announced Jayde Adams. Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were the first contestants confirmed for the series last week.
Since then, radio personality Richie Anderson, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, Kiss DJ Tyler West and 80s pop legend Matt Goss have also been revealed to be taking part.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One next month.