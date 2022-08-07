Lia Toby via Getty Images

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds has been announced as the sixth celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie said on Sunday: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on Strictly Come Dancing!!

“I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified!”

She added: “To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.

“I’ve been watching Strictly from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

Here to make a splash on #Strictly. Gold medal winning Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds joins our 2022 team! 🥇



👉 https://t.co/IjGUHuMu8b @EllieSimmonds1 pic.twitter.com/ER2S7IQSFL — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 7, 2022

Ellie will be the first contestant with any form of dwarfism to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Last year, she heaped praise on Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis after her victory, stating (via The Sun): “There should be much more acceptance and awareness of being different. This helps children realise disability is just a part of normal society.”

The gold medalist joins the five previously-announced stars competing on Strictly this year, including Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first celebrities confirmed for the series earlier this week.