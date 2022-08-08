Matt Goss Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Matt Goss has become the eighth celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The singer is best known for being part of 80s pop group Bros with twin brother Luke and originally their friend Craig Logan.

Matt already has some experience on the Strictly dancefloor, having appeared on the 2013 Christmas special.

The announcement he would be taking part in the 2022 series was made on Monday’s edition of This Morning, just hours after it was Kiss DJ Tyler West was also confirmed.

Matt said in a statement: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

Matt and Tyler join six previously announced stars competing on Strictly this year, including Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first contestants confirmed for the series last week.

