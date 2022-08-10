Molly Rainford Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford has become the tenth contestant to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer was just 11 when she appeared on the ITV series in 2012, and finished in 6th place, behind eventual winners Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Since then, Molly has taken the lead in CBBC show Nova Jones as the titular intergalactic pop superstar.

She was confirmed for the forthcoming series of Strictly – due to kick off next month – on Wednesday morning’s edition of Newsround.

Molly reached the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2012 Ken McKay/Thames/Shutterstock

Molly said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

