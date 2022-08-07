Dan Walker in his official Strictly photo last year Ray Burmiston via PA Media

Strictly Come Dancing alum Dan Walker has a message for anyone slating the show’s celebrity line-up.

The former BBC Breakfast host was one of the stars of last year’s series, and made it through to the quarter-finals.

With the celebrity announcements for the upcoming 20th series now underway, Dan has shot down anyone criticising the show’s star bookings.

Advertisement

“Will never get my head around the ‘never heard of them’ crew when you see someone announced on Strictly who you don’t know much about,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“Get on Google, learn a bit about them. Looking forward to seeing the full set of this year’s bunch.”

Will never get my head around the “never heard of them” crew when you see someone announced on #Strictly who you don’t know much about.



Get on Google, learn a bit about them. Looking forward to seeing the full set of this year’s bunch. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 6, 2022

Of course, Dan knows a thing or two about fending off detractors when it comes to Strictly.

He was met with more than his share of backlash during last year’s run when he and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova kept evading the dance-off, despite repeatedly coming in at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Dan and Nadiya performing during last year's series Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

So far, the BBC has confirmed six of the celebrity contestants hitting the Strictly dance floor when the show returns to our screens later this year, with Will Mellor and Kym Marsh being the first to be announced.