Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker is once again brushing off criticism from viewers after managing to last another week without landing in the dance-off.

The BBC Breakfast presenter is by far the lowest-scoring celebrity left in this year’s Strictly, and on Saturday night landed at the bottom of the leaderboard for the second week running.

Despite this, he and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova have landed enough support from the public to have avoided being in the bottom two every single week, including in Sunday night’s results show.

After once again sailing through to the next stage of the competition, Dan revealed he’d come under fire from some fans of the show, but made it clear he wasn’t going to allow their comments to get him down.

He tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who is sending lovely messages and enjoying us having fun on Strictly... and to the few who say… ‘Just leave’, ‘Aren’t you ashamed?’, ‘You’re a disgrace’, ‘It’s a fix’ (which I don’t get) or ‘Who is voting for them?’... IT’S A TV SHOW!”

On Sunday night, viewers saw Tilly Ramsay and Rhys Stephenson landing in the bottom two, with each of them having to perform their routine a second time to defend their place in the contest.

However, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Tilly, after her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin suffered a wardrobe malfunction when he tried to completely ditch his shirt in the middle of the routine.

Eventually, the judges unanimously voted to send Tilly and Nikita home, meaning Rhys has made it to the quarter-finals.