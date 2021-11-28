Tilly Ramsay has become the ninth contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The social media star - who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay - faced Rhys Stephenson in Sunday night’s dance off.

Advertisement

After Tilly and her partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa again, all four judges voted to save Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu, who performed a waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well on Saturday night, I gave both couples seven, so in my head they are equal. The dance off proved that they both improved enormously, although one was quite flashy and semi-naked [this is in reference to the fact Nikita’s shirt came off during their dance off performance]. But, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo said: “This is really, really difficult. Both couples did beautifully but it just came down to the tiny details like the finish of the footwork. I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Rhys and Nancy, saying: “It was a terrific dance off again. Tilly, as we’ve come to expect, put in a great performance. She’s an absolute fighter. But with slightly better technique and better quality, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Advertisement

With three votes to Rhys and Nancy, it meant they had won the majority vote, and Tilly and Nikita would be leaving the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Tilly said: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make-up and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time.

“I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

Tilly and Nikita's samba failed to impress Guy LevyBBC / Guy Levy

When asked for her message to Nikita, Tilly said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s just been amazing. I really meant it when I said I made a best friend for life. You’ve just been incredible. Thank you for the best couple of weeks.”

Advertisement

Nikita was then asked if he had any words for Tilly and said: “I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything. Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”