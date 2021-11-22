Dan Walker Has The Best Response To Strictly Viewers Upset That He Avoided The Dance-Off Once Again

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker performing the Charleston BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has said he’s rising above the negativity after managing to dodge the dreaded dance-off for another week.

The BBC Breakfast host and his partner Nadiya Bychkova are the lowest-scoring couple still in the competition, but thanks to support from the public have managed to go the entire series without landing in the bottom two.

In recent weeks, Dan has been forced to speak out in defence of his place in the contest, but after Sunday night’s results show – which saw McFly singer Tom Fletcher being eliminated – the presenter said he’d decided to focus on the positive side of things.

“I’m well aware that some people are furious that I’m still dancing, and that’s fine,” he tweeted, alongside a laughing emoji.

“I have never posted any of the thousands of positive messages we get every single week but, in the interests of balance, thank you to everyone who sends stuff like this.”

He then posted four DMs from fans telling him how much they were enjoying him progress, adding: “See you next week.”

Last week, Dan addressed his detractors more directly, tweeting: “Please don’t shout at me! I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted and it’s only a TV show!

“For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is.”

Six couples now remain in the competition, with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson surviving the Musicals Week dance-off.

Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.55pm on BBC One.