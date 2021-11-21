Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden BBC/Guy Levy

Tom Fletcher has become the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

During Saturday night’s live show, the McFly singer and his professional partner Amy Dowden received a somewhat muted response for their Couple’s Choice routine, inspired by the musical Les Misérables.

It was later revealed that Tom and Amy had landed in the bottom two for the first time, alongside Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, whose Jive also received a mixed reaction.

After each couple danced for the second time, the panel ultimately decided to save the CBBC presenter, meaning it was Tom’s time to leave the ballroom for good.

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo said: “This was really tough, I think both couples did such a beautiful job, but there was just an edge in [Rhys and Nancy’s] dance.”

Cynthia Erivo joined the Strictly judging panel in Craig Revel Horwood's absence BBC/Guy Levy

Motsi Mabuse agreed it was a difficult choice, describing the vote as the “toughest I have seen since I’ve been here”.

“But there was a clear fighter,” she added. “I did feel that Rhys and Nancy just put on another extra level so I’m going to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Anton Du Beke also voted to save Rhys and Nancy, telling them: “Tonight, both couples danced exquisitely but just a very slight edge goes to Rhys and Nancy.”

Because of the clean sweep, Shirley Ballas was not given an opportunity to vote, but admitted she would have opted to send Rhys and Nancy home, rather than Tom and Amy.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu were saved by the panel BBC/Guy Levy

Tom said of his Strictly experience: “I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it.

“I’ve made the best friend in Amy – you’ve been amazing, thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times. It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you.

“Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave.”

Amy then admitted she “really wasn’t ready for this”, saying: “I’ve loved every single second from the bottom of my heart. Who gets to say they got to go on tour with McFly?!

“Tom has given his all, and he is so humble, so genuine, so talented. The whole Fletcher family, they welcomed me in with open arms and honestly I couldn’t have wished for a better time.

“These memories are going to live with me for the rest of my life, and I’m telling you this now, the Fletchers are not getting rid of Amy.”