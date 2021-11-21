AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington made fun of the ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship during their introductory video in Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.

Since the early days of this year’s series, the pair have repeatedly been at the centre of rumours they might be more than just dance partners.

And while they’ve always remained tight-lipped about the suggestion they’re dating in private, they did make light of the rumours during their intro VT on Saturday night.

In the clip, the two were seen sitting together in a park while discussing their upcoming performance

Kai Widdrington and AJ Odudu chatting in a park during a pre-recorded video BBC

“We’re through to Musicals Week and we’re dancing the Waltz to The Sound Of Music,” Kai explained. “The characters we’re playing, it’s basically a love story. So we’d best get to work.”

“Let’s do it,” AJ agreed.

What followed was a fantasy sequence in which the two paid homage to Captain Von Trapp and Maria, running toward one another in slow motion and embracing.

“Kai, I’m not going to kiss you,” AJ abruptly interrupted, to which he protested: “But we’re getting into character!”

Kai and AJ poked fun at romance rumours during their Strictly VT BBC

As AJ shrugged and laughed off his pretend advances, Kai said simply: “OK.”

Back in the studio, the two well and truly bounced back from being bottom of the leaderboard last week, with a romantic Waltz to the song Edelweiss.

The routine ended with a long, lingering look between AJ and Kai as they channelled their Sound Of Music characters.

The pair channelled Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews for their Musicals Week performance BBC

AJ ended up landing a score of 38 from the judges, putting her in second place on the leaderboard… although we’re just going to put it out that there that had the performance fallen a bit later in the night, she might well have landed herself a perfect score.

It was social media star Tilly Ramsay who came out on top this week, wowing the judges with her Couple’s Choice routine to Revolting Children from Matilda.

Her score of 40 was particularly noteworthy as Tilly and Nikita Kuzmin had found themselves in the dance-off in the previous two weeks.