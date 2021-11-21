Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay came out on top during this year’s Musicals Week special when she landed a perfect score for her Couple’s Choice routine.

After two weeks in a row in the dance-off, the social media star and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin topped the leaderboard after their performance on Saturday night.

Dressed as school children, the pair danced a musical theatre-inspired routine to Revolting Children from the stage musical Matilda.

Clearly the judges were impressed with Tilly and Nikita’s efforts, with the four members of the panel – including special guest Cynthia Erivo – reaching for their 10 paddles, the first time anyone has given the partnership a perfect score.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin dancing during Musicals Week BBC/Guy Levy

Unfortunately for McFly singer Tom Fletcher, his Couple’s Choice performance didn’t quite go down as well with the judges.

Tom and his professional partner Amy Dowden found themselves at joint bottom of the leaderboard after their contemporary routine to On My Own from Les Misérables.

The panel told the chart-topping star they didn’t feel enough emotion from his performance, which eventually earned him 31 points.

Also on 31 points and Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, who delivered a Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain.

The BBC Breakfast presenter – who has been forced to speak out in defence of his spot on this year’s Strictly line-up several times in the last few weeks – earned largely positive critiques for his trajectory in the competition, but came out at the bottom of the leaderboard on the night.

However, the public vote could still change everything, with several of the stars at the bottom of the leaderboard over the course of the competition avoiding the dance-off thanks to public support.

