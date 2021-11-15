Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has defended his place on the show after making it through another week without landing in the dance-off.

The BBC Breakfast host is currently the lowest-scoring celebrity of this year’s series of Strictly, but has so far managed to win enough public support to avoid the bottom two every single week.

Because of this, he’s proved to be a divisive figure among some Strictly fans online, with the presenter once again defending his spot in the competition after Sunday night’s results show.

“Please don’t shout at me,” he joked on Twitter. “I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted and it’s only a TV show!”

He added: “For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is.”

Last week, Dan hit back on his Instagram page after seeing a newspaper article questioning how he and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova had lasted so long in the competition.

“I’m not sure,” he began. “But we are incredibly thankful for all the support and it’s a true privilege to be a small part of the biggest show on the telly.

“I know articles like this are sourced from a few comments on social media but each week I get thousands of messages from people who love the show and are really enjoying watching @nadiyabychkova teaching me to dance.”

He wrote: “When I’ve watched Strictly in the past I have always liked seeing great dancers but also those who learn to love it and are working hard to improve every week. It’s a TV show and not the world championships.”

The Dragon’s Den star said: “I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of.”