Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left unhappy with Anton Du Beke on Saturday night over the “disparity” in his scoring.

The professional dancer-turned judge had fans on social media scratching their heads after handing out what they believed to be inconsistent – despite the fact he recently criticised his fellow judges for over-marking.

Most comments came after Anton awarded Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova a nine for their American Smooth routine, which was only awarded a four by Craig Revel Horwood.

Many not only remarked at the huge disparity between the two scores, but also the fact Anton’s mark for Dan did not stand up against other scores given out that evening.

Notably, Anton scored John Whaite and Johannes Radebe the same mark for their Samba, indicating he believed it to be on a level, but they actually ended up being ahead of Dan and Nadiya by nine points on the leaderboard with a score of 38.

Others also remarked how Anton scored Dan just one mark less than Rose Ayling-Ellis for her emotional routine, which he hailed as the “greatest thing” he’d seen in 17 years on the show.

However, Rose’s routine was a full 10 points ahead of Dan’s on the leaderboard, with 39 out of 40.

Now that is some stupid scoring for Dan. Has anyone had such a disparity in their judges score? 4 from Craig and 9 from Anton is insane. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — Dan @ TellyStats.com: #StrictlySpoiler #Strictly (@TellyStats) November 13, 2021

Are Shirley Motsi and Anton okay with those fucking scores for Dan 🤣🤣🤣 giving him 8s/9s and AJ 7s is fucking diabolical 🤣🤣 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/lLctVTl5SG — Stuart Orr (@StuartOrr1) November 13, 2021

anton scoring tom and amy lower than dan and nadiya??? DIABOLICAL #Strictly pic.twitter.com/zpaOpyIS6d — evie (@ezeluvr) November 13, 2021

Anton gave a one mark difference between Dan and Rose - you tell me? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/ufYqNnx0xN — NiamhsDaddy🎅🏻⛄🎄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@NiamhsDaddy) November 13, 2021

Anton scoring Dan and John the same is just wrong sorry. #Strictly — becca 🏳️‍🌈 (@BeccaJump) November 13, 2021

Dan joins the list of biggest discrepancies between judges scores in #Strictly history with the five between Craig and Anton’s marks. 🤔 https://t.co/7pE77SaW7e — Strictly Stats (@StrictlyScore) November 13, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous wasn’t it. But, I have to say that some of tonight’s scoring was difficult to fathom. Anton gave Dan a point more than AJ! Really? Really, Anton, so you think Dan danced better than AJ? I don’t think so!!! #Strictly2021 — Michelle W (@KelhamLife) November 13, 2021

Coming back to this. Are you telling me Dan was on par with John and Johannes according to Anton? Lol Crazy! #Strictly https://t.co/FjrbL5WWtV — C. (@QRiley__) November 13, 2021

Bonkers scoring on #Strictly tonight particularly from Anton. AJ and Tilly undermarked and all the others with exception of Rhys overmarked — Laila Kielland❤️ (@LailaK76) November 13, 2021

Lol to Anton giving Dan a 9 & John the same score #Strictly — JayneHowarth (@JayneHowarth) November 13, 2021

So Anton marked that the same as Dan …. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/hUXYjWrVvt — Victoria (@VicsterLS) November 13, 2021

#Strictly what’s going on? A nine for Dan’s American Smooth was ridiculous or is it just me missing something? — Lyn Bushby (@lynbushby) November 13, 2021

Why on earth has Dan Walker been given 1 9 and 8 for he American smooth he won't be eliminated tonight being over marked it wasn't worth a 9 what on earth is wrong with Anton Du Beke.😠 — Vanessa fiel (@Vanessafield16) November 13, 2021

Used to be fan of @bbcstrictly but judges marking disparity spoiling it - Craig gives honest 4, Anton overmarking continues with OTT 9??!! — Clive Richardson (@CliveR39) November 13, 2021

Complaints about Anton’s scoring come just after the judge slammed his fellow judges for handing out 10s “willy-nilly”.

He told The Sun: “The show is in its 18th year and I have been a dancer for 15 years.

“It took me 15 years to get a 10 with Emma Barton. They are giving them [10s] out willy-nilly this year.”

Anton was promoted to the judging panel this year to stand in for long-standing judge Bruno Tonioli, who is a judge on the US version and was unable to commit to Strictly due to uncertainty around travel restrictions.

