AJ Odudu 'Gutted' By Wardrobe Mishap After Latest Strictly Routine Scores Surprisingly Low

AJ Odudu has said she was “gutted” after a wardrobe mishap occurred during her latest Strictly Come Dancing performance.

Saturday night saw the TV presenter and her dance partner Kai Widdrington take on a Paso Doble set to Game of Survival by Ruelle.

However, part way through the routine, AJ slipped on her dress as she tried to glide across the dancefloor.

The slip was noted by judge Anton Du Beke, who commented: “You get a little bit – dare I use the word – stiff. And you had a moment there where you sort of slipped.

“You recovered unbelievably well, you ploughed on but it made you go a little bit stiff so your arms are almost rejecting your partner.”

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

Ultimately, the pair only picked up 28 points out of a possible 40 from the judges, leaving them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

After the show, AJ took to Instagram to voice her disappointment at the mishap.

Sharing a clip of the routine, she said: “Gutted about the cheeky little slip on my dress during our power Paso tonight but I tried my best & we kept going. Olé!”

It was quite the fall down the rankings for AJ, who was at the top of last week’s leaderboard with her near-perfect Charleston.

Prior to receiving her latest set of marks, AJ was also this year’s highest scoring contestant so far, host Tess Daly told viewers.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood was the harshest critic of AJ’s Paso Doble, labelling parts of it “pedestrian”.

“You needed a stronger Spanish line,” Craig added. “I was a little bit disappointed, I have to be honest.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis also moved viewers to tears with an emotional performance dedicated to the deaf community, with the Couple’s Choice routine picking up 39 points.

Find out who is next to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday at 7.20pm on BBC One.