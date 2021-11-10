Dan Walker Ray Burmiston/BBC

Dan Walker has issued a response to those questioning how he has managed to keep his place on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast host has been the subject of conversation in the media and online as to how he has avoided being in the dance-off every week of the competition, with some contestants who’ve landed higher scores than him ending up in the bottom two.

After noticing a newspaper headline titled “How Is TV Dan Still In Show?”, Dan directly addressed the report on Instagram.

Posting a photo of the article in question, he said: “I’m not sure but we are incredibly thankful for all the support and it’s a true privilege to be a small part of the biggest show on the telly.

“I know articles like this are sourced from a few comments on social media but each week I get thousands of messages from people who love the show and are really enjoying watching @nadiyabychkova teaching me to dance.”

He continued: “When I’ve watched Strictly in the past I have always liked seeing great dancers but also those who learn to love it and are working hard to improve every week. It’s a TV show and not the world championships.

“I never thought I would be able to do some of the things Nadiya has taught me. She has given me a confidence that I thought was way beyond me. I just want to learn as many dances as possible.”

Dan added: “Whoever you vote for this weekend… I hope you enjoy the show. I will continue to do it with a massive smile on my face.”

Last Saturday’s show saw Dan and his partner Nadiya Bychkova finish second from the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard after scoring 28 out of 40 for their Couple’s Choice routine.

However, they escaped the dance-off thanks to the public vote, with Adam Peaty eventually being voted off the show after landing in the bottom two alongside Tilly Ramsay.

Adam’s exit from the competition did not go down well with his mother Caroline, who said she was “not buying the public vote”.

She also said it was a “total farce” that Adam and Tilly had both landed in the dance-off.

This week will see Dan and Nadiya taking on the American Smooth set to King Of The Road by The Proclaimers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC One.