Strictly Come Dancing Addresses Katya Jones' Supposed 'Backstage Meltdown': 'Emotions Often Run High'

The BBC has dismissed reports that Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones had a “backstage meltdown” ahead of her elimination from this year’s series over the weekend.

In Sunday night’s results show, Katya and her celebrity partner Adam Peaty were sent home by the judges after landing in the bottom two for the second time.

The Sun later published an article claiming the long-serving professional was “absolutely furious” behind the scenes over the way things had played out.

However, a Strictly spokesperson has insisted this was not the case.

A Strictly source told HuffPost UK: “Emotions often run high on Strictly as no one wants to go home, and Katya and Adam were sad that their Strictly journey might be coming to an end.

“It was clear on the results show that they were visibly upset to leave the competition but they are both in good spirits now.”