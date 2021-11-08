Adam Peaty's Mum Really Isn't Happy With That Strictly Come Dancing Result

Adam Peaty’s mum is having trouble accepting her son’s exit from Strictly Come Dancing. The Olympic swimmer lost his place in the competition after going up against Tilly Ramsay in Sunday night’s dance-off. After his elimination, Caroline Peaty said she was “not buying the public vote”, despite Adam and his partner Katya Jones also having landed at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard with 27 points out of 40 for their Jive.

BBC/Ray Burmiston Adam Peaty has now left Strictly after his second time in the dance-off

She even went as far as branding the outcome a “fix”, as she tweeted: “Proud @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katjones such an amazing partnership and @Mrs_katjones you have taught my baby boy how to dance, thank you x “Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote.”

It was the second week running Adam and Katya had found themselves in the bottom two after the judges scores were combined with the results of the public vote. Caroline said it was a “total farce” that Adam and Tilly had both landed in the dance-off this week.

She also took aim at the judges, claiming that their scoring had been inconsistent and unfair. She tweeted: “I have watched this show for the first time and I have seen with my own eyes that the judging is not consistent or fair, not just with Adam either! And just so you know I am a kind person.”

She added: “I believe in fairness, it’s frustrating when you can see from the start that it isn’t.” Caroline went on to retweet a number of fans who agreed with her opinion. A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. After his exit aired, Adam posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram page, sharing some of the life lessons that being on Strictly has taught him. Recalling how intense the past two years of his life have been, he wrote: “I’m so grateful for my time on this show, from the highs of performing in front of millions and the extreme challenge of learning a new routine within three days every week, it’s been incredible. “I didn’t know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance-off; however, I don’t think it was the dancing that pushed me over the edge, but the two years of the constant challenge with myself combined with the energy to win the Olympics and becoming a father at the same time.”