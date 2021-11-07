BBC/Guy Levy Adam Peaty and Katya Jones dancing their Jive

Another couple has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after this weekend’s dance-off. In Sunday night’s results show, Olympian Adam Peaty wound up in the bottom two for the second time, alongside social media star Tilly Ramsey. After both celebrities danced again, the judges saved Tilly and her partner Nikita Kuzmin, meaning it was Adam and Katya Jones who were sent home. Craig Revel Horwood admitted he was displeased to see both couples in the dance-off, despite Adam and Katya getting the lowest score of the week during Saturday night’s live show. “I wouldn’t have put these couples in the bottom. That’s just me personally,” Craig said, perhaps forgetting that Adam earned his joint-lowest score of the week. “But seeing they are there, and I’ve got to choose, I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me. “For the reason of a better dancer and a better dance-off scenario, I’m going to choose to save Nikita and Tilly.”

BBC/Guy Levy Tilly and Nikita were saved by the judges

Motsi Mabuse agreed, stating: “One of the biggest lessons I’ve ever learned while judging is music is key, and I think the couple for me that was more sound to the music is going to be Tilly and Nikita.” Anton Du Beke then sealed Adam and Katya’s fate, explaining: “If you have a dance-off, you want both people to dance really, really well and they both did. “I found it so equal I was desperate for something to happen to make me choose and there was a moment in one of the dances that made me decide and that was Tilly and Nikita.” However, Shirley Ballas noted that had she been given a vote, she’d have opted to8 send Tilly and Nikita home. Adam insisted he’d “loved every single challenge” throughout his time on Strictly, saying: “I’ve never had a challenge like this. As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed. “This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it’s just been a great experience.”

Ray Burmiston/BBC Adam and Katya were definitely one of this year's most talked-about couples