Strictly's John Whaite Shows Off His Twerking Skills After Judi Love's History-Making Routine

John and his dance partner Johannes Radebe made history earlier this year when they became Strictly’s first-ever all-male partnership. In the joint interview to accompany the shoot, John explained that when he first signed up, he was so concerned about social media trolling that he wanted to dance with a straight man. “I was honoured, of course, because not only had I wanted to do Strictly ever since I saw it when I was a little boy… but also, as soon as I found out, I felt a little bit anxious,” he told the magazine. “I knew that it was an important thing to do, that it was hopefully going to change the way TV is, change the way that children feel when they watch TV – it’s massive – but I was expecting to get a lot of hate, like [people] sliding into the DMs and saying, ‘You’re disgusting’ and that kind of thing.” He continued: “At first, I said, ‘Can you put me with a straight partner?’ because I [believed] that that would be the only way it would be accepted, and then, about a month before we were partnered up, me and you, I [thought], actually, I want it to be Johannes; it has to be Johannes, because it’s such an important thing for both of us, it would be wrong for it to be anyone but Johannes. “The fear in my wanting to please people got in the way and let me say, ‘Can you put me with a straight man?’.”

Dean Ryan McDaid/Attitude