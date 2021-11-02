Former Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love had a message for Craig Revel Horwood following her elimination from the show over the weekend.

In Sunday night’s Strictly results show the comedian and Loose Women panellist became the fifth celebrity contestant to be sent home by the judges, after landing in the dance-off for the third time.

Reflecting on her exit during Monday night’s It Takes Two, Judi insisted she had no hard feelings about the panel’s unanimous decision to vote her off the show, insisting: “I feel good! I appreciate all the judges, they’re professionals. That’s their expertise.”

However, Judi did have a challenge for one judge in particular, having become the first star to bring twerking to the Strictly dance floor earlier in the series.

“What I would say to Craig is that his expertise is ballroom so I would challenge him to a little twerk-off and let me lift up my scoreboard!” she joked.