Judi Love Celebrates Making Strictly Come Dancing History After Being Eliminated

Judi Love is keeping things positive following her elimination from Strictly Come Dancing.

It’s fair to say that the comedian and Loose Women panellist’s last few weeks in the contest were a bit rocky, landing in the bottom two twice before missing a show when she contracted Covid-19.

After returning to the competition on Saturday night, where she performed the routine she was originally supposed to deliver a week earlier, Judi left the show when she and Olympian Adam Peaty ended up in the dance-off.

However, posting on social media after her exit, Judi made it clear that her Strictly experience is one that holds a special place in her heart.

Speaking alongside Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima in an Instagram video, she said: “It’s been amazing journey and we just want to say thank you to everyone that’s supported us.”

“You made our journey the most incredible,” Graziano agreed. “I had the most incredible time with you.”