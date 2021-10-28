Adam Peaty's Girlfriend Eiri Munro Responds To Reaction After *That* Strictly Routine

Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images Adam Peaty and girlfriend Eiri Munro

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I have been receiving a lot of hate on the internet - people saying really horrible stuff. I am trying to lay it to rest now as I am tired.” Eiri addressed the matter on TikTok in a second video, in which she thanked her followers for their support.

“It makes me a bit emotional,” she said. “To everyone that has been really nice to me, because last week was a lot. “Even when it’s a thousand nice comments and one mean one, it’s so easy to feel like the world is against you and it did feel like that for a while.” Adam hit out at the reaction to the end of his and Katya’s dance, suggesting it had “real life consequences”.

BBC Adam with dance partner Katya Jones