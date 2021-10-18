Strictly's Judi Love Defends Adam Peaty After Viewers Think He ‘Almost Kissed’ Dance Partner Katya Jones

BBC/Guy Levy Judi Love (left) and dance partners Katya Jones and Adam Peaty

Judi, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly, continued: “So, they’re amazing. They’re amazing dancers, amazing performance and that’s what I saw – a performance that was executed and held in that position for camera, and for audience.” Judi’s fellow Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford, who was a contestant on Strictly in 2017, also said: “You have to hold at the end of your dances. “I remember the Tango I did with Anton [Du Beke], it was very like this,” Ruth said, gesturing with her hand to demonstrate the closeness, “for the audience, who are hopefully applauding, for the camera angles. “You almost want to go ‘thank goodness that’s over’, but you’re told to do that.”

On Sunday, Adam hit out at the reaction to the end of his and Katya’s dance, suggesting it had “real life consequences”. He tweeted: “To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. “I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

My favourite dance so far 🇦🇷 Thankyou to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it 🙏🏼 To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences. I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy ⚡️🖤 pic.twitter.com/qa8TamcNDY — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) October 17, 2021