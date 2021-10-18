Greg Wise has bad news for anyone hoping his wife Emma Thompson would follow in his Strictly Come Dancing footsteps.

The Sense And Sensibility actor has admitted Emma isn’t in a hurry to sign up for the BBC ballroom show as she has seen up close just what a tough job it is.

Asked if Emma would take part, he told Radio Times: “I can categorically say no.

“No, she knows what it entails and I think that it’s enough that one of us has done it really.

“I don’t think you’d even get her in for the Christmas special.”

Emma has delighted Strictly fans by making a number of appearances on the show, both in pre-recorded VTs and in the audience cheering Greg on.

And Greg has said he believes his involvement in the show was far more nerve-wracking for his friends and family watching on the sidelines than it was for him.