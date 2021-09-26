Strictly Come Dancing fans were loving the fact that a certain A-list celebrity could be seen in the studio audience during Saturday night’s show.
Dame Emma Thompson was among the Strictly audience during the first live show of the series, showing her support for her husband Greg Wise, who is among the 15 stars competing in the BBC dance show this year.
After Greg and his partner Karen Hauer’s first dance of the competition, Claudia Winkleman pointed out that “your wife and daughter are in the audience”.
The cameras then cut to Emma and the couple’s 21-year-old daughter Gaia, with the Cruella star jokingly mouthing: “She’s the wife, I’m the daughter.”
It wasn’t just during Greg’s time on camera that Emma could be spotted enjoying a night out in the Strictly studio, though.
Because of her eye-catching pink jacket (and the fact she was seated directly behind Craig Revel Horwood for most of the night), the much-loved star could be seen throughout the episode, and Strictly viewers were absolutely loving it:
Greg previously revealed that his Oscar-winning spouse was actually part of the reason he signed up for Strictly.
Although he was about to sign up for a lucrative film contract, it was chatting to Emma that convinced him to say yes to Strictly, with the star of Sense & Sensibility and The Crown coming in joint fourth place for his first routine of the series.
Earlier this week, Emma made headlines after a saucy comment about the infamous Strictly “curse”.
Strictly returns on Saturday night at 6.45pm on BBC One.