Strictly Come Dancing fans were loving the fact that a certain A-list celebrity could be seen in the studio audience during Saturday night’s show.

Dame Emma Thompson was among the Strictly audience during the first live show of the series, showing her support for her husband Greg Wise, who is among the 15 stars competing in the BBC dance show this year.

After Greg and his partner Karen Hauer’s first dance of the competition, Claudia Winkleman pointed out that “your wife and daughter are in the audience”.

The cameras then cut to Emma and the couple’s 21-year-old daughter Gaia, with the Cruella star jokingly mouthing: “She’s the wife, I’m the daughter.”