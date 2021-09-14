Greg Wise has revealed his wife Dame Emma Thompson was partly behind his decision to sign up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

This weekend, Greg – known for his roles in the film Sense And Sensibility and the TV drama The Crown – is set to make his debut on the Strictly dance floor in the show’s pre-recorded launch episode.

However, the British actor has admitted he almost didn’t end up on this year’s Strictly line-up at all, as he had originally been poised to sign up for a “quite nicely paid” three-picture film deal.

Having initially turned Strictly down, Greg has admitted that it was talking to Emma about the matter that made him reconsider, after which he rejected the big-screen offer and said yes to the ballroom instead.