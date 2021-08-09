Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies has been unveiled as the latest celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Sara was revealed as the sixth addition to this year’s Strictly line-up during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.
When she joined Dragon’s Den in 2019, Sara – the founder of the supplies company Crafter’s Companion – made history as the youngest ever business expert on the show.
She started company while she was still a university student in 2005, and it now employs almost 250 people worldwide
Looking ahead to her stint on Strictly, she enthused: “I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.”
Sara added: “The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dance floor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”
The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Simon Webb and TV presenter AJ Ododu the first three to be confirmed.
Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first ever partnership made up of two male performers.
More Strictly celebrities are expected to be announced in the coming days, with other rumoured stars including footballer Peter Crouch and rugby star Ugo Monye.