Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies has been unveiled as the latest celebrity competing on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Sara was revealed as the sixth addition to this year’s Strictly line-up during an appearance on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

When she joined Dragon’s Den in 2019, Sara – the founder of the supplies company Crafter’s Companion – made history as the youngest ever business expert on the show. She started company while she was still a university student in 2005, and it now employs almost 250 people worldwide