Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu have been unveiled as the first of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants. The BBC began officially announcing the line up for the 19th series of the hit ballroom show on Wednesday, ahead of next month’s launch. Tom, Robert and AJ appeared on The One Show to confirm they would be getting their dancing shoes on this year.

Comic Relief via Getty Images Tom Fletcher

McFly guitarist Tom, whose bandmate Harry Judd won Strictly in 2011, said in a statement: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! “My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire,” added Tom, who is married to I’m A Celebrity champ Giovanna Fletcher. Robert, who is best known for starring in Peep Show alongside comedy partner David Mitchell, said: “I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens. “My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Robert Webb

TV presenter AJ, who is best known for hosting the likes of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow, said: “I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! “I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”