Known for: Tom is a lead vocalist and guitarist in McFly. He is also a children’s writer, with books including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book. He says: “I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! “My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.” Bonus fact: His band mate Harry Judd won Strictly in 2011 and Tom is also married to I’m A Celebrity 2020 champ Giovanna Fletcher. Robert Webb﻿

Known for: Robert had starring roles in Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Back, and his famed for his comedy partnership with David Mitchell. He says: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens. “My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.” Bonus fact: This isn’t Robert’s fist brush with a TV dance competition – he previously won Let’s Dance For Comic Relief in 2009 with his routine to Flashdance... What A Feeling. AJ Odudu

Known for: TV presenter AJ has hosted shows including Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow. She says: “I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! “I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!” Bonus fact: During a recent appearance on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, AJ set a record for the most times the wheel has landed on a celebrity. John Whaite

