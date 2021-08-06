Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson as the fifth celebrity contestant for this year’s series. Rhys is best known as one of the faces the CBBC channel and is also an actor. He was revealed as one of the stars taking to the floor on the BBC ballroom show on Friday’s edition of Newsround.

BBC Rhys Stephenson

Rhys said in a statement that he was “buzzing” to take part. “I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation,” he said. “I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!” Rhys joins McFly’sTom Fletcher, actor Robert Webb, presenter AJ Odudu and Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite on this year’s line-up. On Thursday, it was confirmed John would be part of the show’s first all-male couple, after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones made TV history in 2020 as the first-ever same-sex pairing.