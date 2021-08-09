Alexandra Burke has revealed she underwent therapy to help her put the negativity she experienced during her time on Strictly Come Dancing behind her. The former X Factor winner made it to the final of Strictly in 2017, but while competing on the BBC dance show, she was the subject of a string of disparaging stories about her in the press. As a result of these articles – which she previously branded “negative and untrue” – Alexandra faced abuse on social media, and has told The Guardian in a new interview the bad press from four years ago has continued to affect people’s perception of her. “I’ve had it so many times where I’ve walked into a supermarket and people talk to me. The last bit of the conversation is: ‘Gosh, you’re not a bitch, are you? We read that you’re vile’,” she told the newspaper.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Alexandra Burke

At the height of the media scrutiny she faced on Strictly, Alexandra tweeted The Sun’s former showbiz editor Dan Wootton directly about the stories, noting in The Guardian’s interview that he has since apologised to her. “I’ve known Dan for years. He’s not a terrible person,” Alexandra insisted. “He explained that, unfortunately, there were people inside the Strictly show who were giving him the stories. “To this day, I still don’t understand where the stories came from because they were absolutely lies.” She added: “I loved my time on the Strictly dance floor but I’ve had to put the rest of that period behind me and I’ve had to have therapy to do that. I just really encourage people not to believe everything they read.” A Strictly spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Alexandra on the Strictly live tour in 2018