Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have been added to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The pair were officially unveiled as the seventh and eighth celebrity contestants on Tuesday’s edition of BBC Breakfast. Katie is best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, who she played from 2013 to 2020, while she currently appears in Hollyoaks as Becky Quentin.

BBC Katie McGlynn

Of joining Strictly, she said: “I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way. “Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone. “I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.” BBC Breakfast host Dan, who was recently seen as one of the presenters of the BBC’s Olympics coverage, follows in the footsteps of colleagues Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood by taking to the Strictly floor.