Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker have been added to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.
The pair were officially unveiled as the seventh and eighth celebrity contestants on Tuesday’s edition of BBC Breakfast.
Katie is best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, who she played from 2013 to 2020, while she currently appears in Hollyoaks as Becky Quentin.
Of joining Strictly, she said: “I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.
“Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.
“I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”
BBC Breakfast host Dan, who was recently seen as one of the presenters of the BBC’s Olympics coverage, follows in the footsteps of colleagues Naga Munchetty and Carol Kirkwood by taking to the Strictly floor.
He said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!
“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”
The first five Strictly stars taking part in this year’s series were unveiled last week, with McFly singer Tom Fletcher, comic actor Robert Webb and TV presenter AJ Ododu the first three to be confirmed.
Joining them on the show will be CBBC star Rhys Stephenson and Bake Off favourite John Whaite, who will make Strictly history as one half of the show’s first-ever all-male partnership.
Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Sara Davies became the sixth star to be unveiled on Monday.
More Strictly celebrities are expected to be announced in the coming days, with other rumoured stars including footballer Peter Crouch and rugby star Ugo Monye.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in the autumn. BBC Breakfast airs daily at 6am on BBC One.