Technical Glitch Exposes The BBC's Real Olympics Set – And It's Nothing Like What You See On TV

If you’ve spent the last two weeks believing the BBC’s team of Olympics presenters are out in Tokyo, prepare to have your mind blown.

There was a technical glitch during Saturday’s edition of Olympic Breakfast that proved that the skyline of the Japanese capital – which can be seen as the hosts introduce and dissect all the action from the Games – isn’t actually real.

The blip exposed that the show’s real set is actually a huge green screen, which has scenes from Tokyo computer generated for viewers at home.