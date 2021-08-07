Tom Daley's Fans Rush To Congratulate Him On Bronze Win In Latest Olympic Diving Event

Tom Daley’s fans rushed to congratulate him after he picked up a bronze medal in the men’s 10 metre platform event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday. Despite a near-faultless display in the final, Tom missed out on the individual gold he has long hoped for in the event. However, he set a Team GB record as he has become the first British diver to win four Olympic medals.

Clive Rose via Getty Images Bronze medalist Tom Daley of Team Great Britain poses after the medal ceremony for the Men's 10m Platform

Tom previously finished third in the 10m platform in London 2012 and synchronised 10m platform in Rio in 2016, and picked up gold alongside diving partner Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10-metre event last week.

While Tom rallied in his last two dives in Saturday’s final, an overall score of 548.25 left him in third-place, with Cao Yuan (582.35) took the gold medal, with Chinese compatriot Yang Jian (580.4) collecting silver. He was flooded with messages from fans on Twitter, as ‘Congratulations Tom’ began trending on the social media site.

Congratulations Tom🎉 To achieve near perfection in around 1.7 seconds is phenomenal 👌🏻pic.twitter.com/j4HqLpwITF — 𝐿𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑅𝑜𝑏𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑠𝑜𝑛💙 (@linzirob) August 7, 2021

Watching @TomDaley1994 win another brilliant medal before I’ve even had breakfast is the perfect start to the weekend.



Congratulations Tom! #Olympics#TeamGB#Bronze — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) August 7, 2021

Congratulations Tom Daley. What an #olympic games!

GOLD - BRONZE - CARDIGAN

Surely, a hat trick never to be repeated! pic.twitter.com/rCtnSbrAZo — Ben Royston (@bbroyston) August 7, 2021

Tom Daley is now a double medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and I am so damn proud of him 😭😭 That was one hell of a performance 👏👏👏 — Andreea 🧣 (@findmeinavonlea) August 7, 2021

Tom Daley - what an amazing guy! True to himself and such an inspirational athlete. Proud he is #TeamGB 👏🏼🥇🥉💦🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🧶#TomDaley — Annette Doyle (@annette_d21) August 7, 2021

Tom’s husband Dustin Lance Black shared his pride at his win, tweeting: "Are you kidding me?! Another Olympic medal! Two for two! So so so proud of you my love! Now bring those medals home my sweet champion."

Are you kidding me?! Another Olympic medal! Two for two! So so so proud of you my love! Now bring those medals home my sweet champion. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/QMCvlQo0uD — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) August 7, 2021

Following his bronze win, Tom told the BBC: “I’m so happy. Back in May I didn’t know if I would make it to the Games. If someone had told me then I’d win a gold and a bronze I would probably have laughed in their face. “I’m extremely happy with a gold and a bronze and I’m so overwhelmed with all the love and support back home. “It was close all the way through (the final) with the Chinese pair but they pulled away from me in the fourth round.”