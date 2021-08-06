Tom Daley Fans Want To Know If He's Ever Knitted Some Trunks. The Answer Is Yes.

Ever since Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the Olympic crowd earlier this week, fans have had one question – has he ever made his own (totally impractical) swimming trunks?

Well, dear reader, the answer to that is yes, he has.

The British diver is known for his love of knitting and crochet, and even has a dedicated Instagram account for the things he makes, which he often uses to help raise money for charity.

Back in October, he actually debuted a pair of crochet trunks he’d made on his @madewithlovebytomdaley account.