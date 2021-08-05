Tom Daley Has Finished His Olympic Cardigan And Now We Want One

Tom Daley melted hearts when he was spotted knitting in an Olympic crowd at the Tokyo 2020 Games earlier this week, and now he’s debuted one of his finished products. The British diver is known for his love of knitting and crochet, and even has a dedicated Instagram account for the things he makes, which he often uses to help raise money for charity. To mark his participation in the Games – where he has already won his first gold – Tom said he wanted to make something special, and created a commemorative Olympic cardigan.

Showing off the finished product on Instagram, Tom wrote: “When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics! “I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!” He also asked his followers to donate to money for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his dad Robert, who died in 2011 from a brain tumour.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images Tom Daley has spotted knitting in the Olympic crowd twice this week