04/08/2021 15:36 BST

Tom Daley Unboxing Condoms In The Olympic Village To Lil Nas X Is A Vibe

A video of the Olympic champion is going viral on TikTok.

The thousands of condoms that are handed out to athletes at each Olympics have become the stuff of legend.

British divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams showed off a small number of the prophylactics given out in Tokyo with this unboxing video – set to the song Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – that’s going viral on TikTok:

@noah_w9

@tomdaley

♬ INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Noah’s short clip has already garnered more than 4.7 million views.

Strict Covid-19 protocols in Japan, though, mean the vast majority of the rubbers will return with the athletes to their home countries.

Tom and Matty Lee won gold in the synchronised 10-meter platform event last week.

“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” Tom said after his win.

Both Tom and Noah will compete in the individual 10-metre platform preliminary on Friday.

