Tom Daley Unboxing Condoms In The Olympic Village To Lil Nas X Is A Vibe

The thousands of condoms that are handed out to athletes at each Olympics have become the stuff of legend.
British divers Tom Daley and Noah Williams showed off a small number of the prophylactics given out in Tokyo with this unboxing video – set to the song Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – that’s going viral on TikTok:
Noah’s short clip has already garnered more than 4.7 million views.
Strict Covid-19 protocols in Japan, though, mean the vast majority of the rubbers will return with the athletes to their home countries.
Tom and Matty Lee won gold in the synchronised 10-meter platform event last week.
“I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” Tom said after his win.
Both Tom and Noah will compete in the individual 10-metre platform preliminary on Friday.