Tom Daley Jokes He's Been 'Caught Red Handed' After Being Spotted Knitting In Olympic Crowd

Just when you thought it wasn’t possible to love Tom Daley more, he goes and does this. The gold medal-winning diver has been spotted knitting while sat in an Olympic crowd at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Tom was in the stands for the women’s 3m springboard final on Sunday, and was captured by the cameras passing the time in between dives working on his latest woollen creation.

BBC Sport posted the moment out on their social accounts, writing: “Oh, just an Olympic champion knitting in the crowd… Love this, Tom Daley.” Replying in the comments on the BBC’s Instagram post, he joked: “Caught red handed lol.” Tom is known for his love of knitting and crochet, and even has a dedicated Instagram account for the things he makes. After his and diving partner Matty Lee’s triumph in the men’s synchronised 10-metre event last week, Tom knitted a special pouch to stop his gold medal from getting scratched.